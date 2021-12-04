Much-hyped International Convention Centre Complex project remains non-starter

EKrishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The work on the much-hyped International Convention Centre Complex (ICCC) which was proposed to be set up at Akkulam in the capital, has not yet started. The brainchild of the Kerala Tourism Department, the project is likely to be shelved due to bureaucratic lethargy.

Though the government had initiated steps to get the necessary clearances for the proposal two years ago, nothing has been done till now. The state government had earmarked 49 acres of land near NISH (National Institute of Speech and Hearing) for the project, the foundation stone of which was laid in 2008.

The place has now become a haven for anti-social activities. In 2007, the government had entered into an agreement with K Raheja Corporation to implement the project under Public Private Participation (PPP) model. Kerala Tourism Infrastructure Limited (KTIL) was entrusted to coordinate the project.

A source privy to the development said that the project is yet to get environment clearance from the specially formed committee of the state government as some portion of land belongs to wetland. In 2019, the tourism department got other clearances including revenue and agricultural department.

“Though the project has received necessary clearance, it could commence work only after the specially formed committee of the state government gives the environment clearance,” a source close to KTIL said. The KTIL was also told to revise the Detailed Project Report (DPR), including the master plan in 2019, as the features and amenities included in the project were outdated.

Though the official groundbreaking of the project was planned for January 2020, nothing happened. “The pandemic has affected the project. However, the DPR and the revised master plan of the project have been prepared and completed recently by KTIL. Earlier, the land for the project was identified in a location that comprised both wet and dry land. Since construction is not allowed in wetlands, the revenue authorities had surveyed and demarcated the land into dry and wetlands. Later, the government decided to construct the complex on dry land and to maintain wetland as such.

Meanwhile, Tourism Director V R Krishna Teja told TNIE that the tourism department has nothing to do with the project and all the developments regarding the projects are being overseen by KTIL. The proposed Rs 900-crore project will have a 1,500-seat convention centre at two levels with multiple meeting rooms, a four-star hotel with 150 rooms, and a marina in the first phase.