Tension prevails at relief camp in Valiyathura

Published: 04th December 2021 07:09 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tension prevailed at St Roch’s School, a relief camp at Valiyathura, on Friday evening after a section of fishermen and local residents tried to stop the revenue department’s move to build a permanent shelter on the premises of the school for 12 families who had lost their homes due to frequent sea erosion. The agitators blocked the airport road near Valiyathura for a few hours.

 The school was functioning only partially as the families were in the camp for the last five years. Though the families demanded 2 cents of land and Rs 10 lakh as an immediate relief, the government rejected the demand and came forward to provide a permanent shelter in one part of the school. However, local residents demanded that the school be made fully functional for students who are residing nearby. 

Despite the intervention of the government to shift them to the Veli Youth hostel and a godown at Valiyathura, they opposed the move. The deputy collector and  team arrived at the school around 5pm and asked the revenue authorities to conduct a land survey on one side of the school building and draw a plan. But the teachers demanded their displacement from the school. This led to a heated exchange of arguments between inmates and residents. 

The local parish authorities said that if government officials who were present at the spot did not evict the inmates, the parishioners would do the job. However, The Valiyathura police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

“The inmates will be evicted only if the district collector reaches there and holds talks with them. A police team is camping at the spot and on the airport road so as to ensure smooth traffic for passengers coming to and leaving the airport, “ said R Prakash, Valiyathura inspector of police.

