Corp adalat on building tax draws good response

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The adalat in connection with the payment of building tax held at the corporation office on Friday drew a good response with people coming up with complaints and inquiries. According to corporation, the adalat has proved that the allegations raised by the Opposition that the corporation had swindled people’s money and they were under the threat of recovery proceedings, were false.

In a statement, the corporation said that all those present in the adalat were convinced that the propaganda carried out by some with political motives was false as it was a public insult to the governing body which had taken the lead in prosecuting and investigating the employees in connection with the embezzlement of money by some of its employees.

The corporation has also convinced people that there was a delay in entering the tax details in the software and that the issue would be resolved within the next two months. The list of arrears can be published within 50 days in all 100 wards.

Due to the relatively small number of complaints, the adalat was not held on a zonal basis as scheduled. Adalat received a total of 326 complaints online on Friday and all of them were settled. Nineteen complainants were present at the adalat. Another 31 people filed complaints directly in the adalat. These complaints were also fully resolved. A total of 357 such complaints were received and all of them have been settled.