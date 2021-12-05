Pinarayi slams LSG staff, says people do not visit offices seeking mercy 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has criticised local self-government employees for their unfriendly attitude towards the public. He reminded them that people come to their offices for their rightful entitlements and not for the mercy of officers.

The CM’s scathing remarks came at the inaugural of the state conference of the Kerala Municipal and Corporation Staff Union. He said certain malpractices in the department were not in sync with the general trend in the state.

‘We should think about getting rid of such practices,” he said. Employees are free to say a firm no to illegal things. But they should not take a negative attitude towards genuine matters,” he said. There are widespread complaints that employees do not have a healthy approach towards people coming to their offices for various needs, he said.

People should not be at your mercy. Staffers should not make people suffer. The CM said his comments were against a section of employees and not all in the department. Pinarayi asked the employees to have a course correction or else be ready to face the consequences.