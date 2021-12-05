STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi govt is run by corporates: Venugopal

Venugopal also criticised the LDF government for refusing to cut fuel tax.

K C Venugopal inaugurates Jana Jagratha campaign at Kallara on Saturday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: AICC general secretary KC Venugopal has alleged that the Modi Government is run by corporates. Inaugurating the Jana Jagratha campaign against price hike and inflation at Kallara in the state capital on Saturday, Venugopal said that the Centre is stealing from the masses. 

“The public is forced to bear the brunt of sky-rocketing prices including fuel price hike,” he said. Venugopal also criticised the LDF government for refusing to cut fuel tax. The Congress leader also claimed that the party was on the path of return to power in Kerala.

Speaking after handing over the flag to Venugopal, Opposition leader V D Satheesan said that the Sangh Parivar and the Prime Minister are trying to reap political gains by creating communal divisions among the masses. With elections around the corner, their campaign is based on Ayodhya.

