Greenfield Stadium padding up for big-ticket matches

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Greenfield International Stadium, known as Sports Hub, in the capital is on its way to redemption. The stadium at Kariyavattom is all set to host the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scheduled to begin on Wednesday. The ground and other facilities are being revamped under the aegis of the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA). The stadium will also host the T20 international between India and the West Indies on February 20 next year.

The venue, which was lauded by international cricketers, had been in bad shape for quite some time after the Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) -- the company that built and operated the stadium -- was entangled in debt. Later it was rented out as a Covid First Line Treatment Centre, and for Army recruitment and political rallies, causing damage.

At the same time, some work remains pending, for instance the replacement of flood lights as the bulbs were damaged in the rain. The corporate boxes also need to be rebuilt if more international matches are to be hosted there. Since the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches will be held only during the day, the KCA will replace the lights before the T20I.Sources said IL&FS is also involved in civil work -- fixing leakage near the gallery and landscaping -- as the state government has provided it with funds for renovation at the venue.

According to KCA, the ground and stadium is set for the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches, which will serve to check for any shortcoming at the venue, including the outfield and the pitch. Since spectators are not allowed for the tournament, KCA’s focus was on the playing area and other essential facilities like dressing rooms, toilets and media boxes.

“Only finishing work remains. The teams have already arrived and they are in quarantine. Practice sessions will be held on Monday and Tuesday. In addition to the Greenfield Stadium, matches will also be held at the St Xavier’s College Ground in Thumba and the KCA Ground at Mangalapuram,” said Vinod Kumar, secretary, Thiruvananthapuram District Cricket Association.

However, the association’s focus was on reviving the ground at the Greenfield Stadium, he said.“We have revamped the ground and other facilities at a cost of Rs 80 lakh. We will monitor the matches and take feedback on the state of the ground,” Vinod said.

After the Vijay Hazare tournament, the stadium will host Ranji Trophy matches in January. The KCA officials said the BCCI will give the nod for hosting international matches based on the way the domestic matches are played there, though the T20I has been allotted.

“Before the T20I, many things have to be fixed, particularly the replacement of damaged lights. Since the T20I will be played at night, floodlights are mandatory. It will cost around Rs 20 lakh. We are working on it,” the EDCA secretary said.

The ground restoration work was completed after KCA set a countdown. Meanwhile, the proceedings to auction the stadium are getting delayed. Though two companies have evinced interest, and submitted bids, the recovery proceedings by the banks are moving at a slow pace. Sources said the bid process could begin in three months so that a new company would take over the stadium.

Background

The IL&FS Group, which operates over 100 subsidiaries, was under a staggering Rs 94,000 crore debt. In April 2019, the former vice-chairman of IL&FS, was arrested by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) in Mumbai for alleged misappropriation at many subsidiaries in the country.

Earlier, the KCA had withdrawn the agreement with KSFL after the latter agreed to conduct Army recruitment rally at the stadium. Following this, a one-day international (ODI) series between the women’s teams of India and South Africa scheduled for March this year was cancelled.