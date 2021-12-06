STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Padmarajan film, literary awards presented

Published: 06th December 2021 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 01:59 AM   |  A+A-

Sreekumaran Thampi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Terming legendary filmmaker Padmarajan as a god-pleasing genius, lyricist and filmmaker Sreekumaran Thampi has said there was no need for a memorial for a person like Padmarajan. He was presenting the P Padmarajan Film and Literary award on Saturday. “His eternal monument is the contemporary relevance that his works gain,” Thampi said.

Geo Baby won the best director award for the film ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ and Jayarajan won the best screenplay award. Dr. Manoj Kurur (Murinavu) won the award for the best novel and K Rekha (Angamaliyile Mangakariyum Ninte Appavum Veenjum) received the best story writer award. 

Radhalakshmi Padmarajan honoured the winners with ponnada.Singer Kavalam Sreekumar paid tributes to actor and director Nedumudi Venu who passed away recently. The poem written by Nedumudi Harikumar about Nedumudi was sung on the occasion. 

