‘Portray unsung heroes of freedom struggle in films’

The minister acknowledged the contribution of women from Kerala who were torch bearers in the fields of sports, healthcare, cinema, literature, arts and science.

Published: 06th December 2021 02:00 AM

National Commission for Scheduled Castes Vice Chairman L Murugan

Union Minister Dr L Murugan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries L Murugan has urged young filmmakers to focus on portraying unsung heroes of the Freedom struggle. He was presenting the awards at the ‘She Short Film Festival’ ceremony  held in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The minister acknowledged the contribution of women from Kerala who were torch bearers in the fields of sports, healthcare, cinema, literature, arts and science.

He also lauded the  festival, organised by Jatayu Rama Cultural Centre, for its concept on women’s empowerment.L Murugan urged the youth to explore new technologies to create cinema. He said a film facilitation office has been opened for filmmakers to easily avail sanctions to shoot films at various locations across India.

