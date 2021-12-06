Rave party: Excise raids resort in Poovar, arrests three youths

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a raid by the Excise Enforcement and Anti- Narcotic Special squad at a resort at Poovar, three youths were arrested and about 17 persons including a woman are in custody for organising and participating in a rave party held on Saturday that lasted till Sunday noon. The party titled ‘ Nirvana music and fashion festival’ was held at ‘Karaikattu backwaters and resorts’.

The excise team seized only small quantities of MDMA, LSD stamp, ganja, hashish oil, tablets and liquor bottles as the party was over by the time of the raid. Akshay Mohan, a native of Aryanad who leased out the resort was arrested along with Peter Shan , a native of Kannanthura and Akash of Poovar. The three had organised the party. Akshay and Peter were earlier accused in drug-peddling cases. The excise team with women officers arrived at the resort disguised as tourists on Sunday, following a tip-off.

Around 50 people including women from Thiruvananthaouram, other districts and states participated in the DJ party which began at 6 pm on Saturday. The entry to the party was limited with tickets. Liquor and food were served to Rs 1,000 ticket holders, while narcotics was available for ‘VIP ticket’ (Rs 2,000) holders.

“Akshaya and Peter were under surveillance for quite some time. We registered the case based on evidence that narcotics were used during the party.Efforts are on to collect more details from them, But many of them are still on a high, “ said Anikumar T, Excise circle inspector who led the raid.