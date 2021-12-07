STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Gramin Bank leads in Atal Pension Yojana implementation

Cash; Capital; investment

(Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Gramin Bank is leading in the implementation of Atal Pension Yojana (APY) in the state, said Krishna Sai, deputy general manager, State Level Bankers Committee. He was inaugurating the APY Outreach programme which was jointly organised by the Kerala Gramin Bank and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) in the city on Monday. 

Appreciating the efforts of the bank’s employees and the executives for the same, he said that more than 50% of enrollments under the scheme from the state during the financial year is by Kerala Gramin Bank.
APY is a pension scheme which targets the unorganised sector employees. “The government is guaranteeing minimum pension under the scheme based on the plan subscribed. The plan may get improvised during the course of time,” said Mohit Yadav, assistant general manager, PFRDA.

