Madras Regiment’s bike rally gets rousing reception at Pangode

Thirty-seven army officers from the Madras Regiment started their journey to Kerala on road on their bikes.

Published: 07th December 2021

Bike Rally commemorating the 263rd Raising Day of the Madras Regiment. Lt General Manjinder Singh, Colonel of the Madras Regiment, was the chief guest of the function.| Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 37 army officers from the Madras Regiment started their journey to Kerala on road on their bikes. They were on a remarkable mission- to meet war widows, war veterans and ex-servicemen. Traversing the length and breadth of the country, the army officers started off from four corners of the nation. The journey and the bike rally culminated in Thiruvananthapuram, commemorating the 263rd Raising Day of the Madras Regiment, the oldest Regiment of the Indian Army. The bike rally was ushered in by the Army Band playing Martial tunes.  

Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, Colonel of the Madras Regiment, who was the chief guest of the function, felicitated the 1971 war veterans and Veer Naris of Madras Regiment. The General Officer Commanding recalled the historical journey of 263 years of Madras Regiment and appreciated the veterans for their invaluable services dedicated to the motherland. He also expressed deep gratitude for the sacrifices of the Veer Naris.  The function was held at the Colachal Stadium, Pangode Military Station. 

The bike rally was flagged off at Udhampur, Jammu, by  Lt General Manjinder Singh on November 17. The teams travelled from Jammu, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Secunderabad, Chennai and Ooty, journeying through villages and cities, reaching out to the war veterans and war widows. “The idea was to reach out to them, address their concerns and grievances if any and to connect with them. There were emotional moments,” Lt Col Hemant Raj says. He recalls the day the team visited Mini Santhosh, widow of late Sep Santhosh Kumar. “We knew that Santhosh’s daughter was getting married and we made a surprise visit on the day of her marriage. We gave the couple gifts. It was a poignant moment for all of us. Santhosh’s wife held my hand and whispered that she could feel the presence of her husband on that day,” says Hemant. 

