SilverLine project: Congress MPs from Kerala protest in LS

Published: 07th December 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag. (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress MPs from the state raised their objection against the SilverLine project in the Lok Sabha, demanding that the ongoing land survey for the project in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Kottayam be stopped. 

While K Muraleedharan raised a submission, Kodikunnil Suresh who is also the Chief Whip in the Lower House,  gave notice for adjournment motion. Kodikunnil urged the Centre to direct the state to stop the unscientific SilverLine project. “The project cost is Rs 64, 000 crore. An additional Rs 1,25,000 crore will be incurred on the completion. The project will push the state into further penury,” the MP said.

SilverLine Congress
