Capital gears up for 13th short film fest

KOCHI: A myriad of shorts and documentaries from around the globe will enthral cinephiles in the capital city from December 9. The 13th edition of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) organised by Kerala State Chalachithra Academy, with 220 shorts and documentaries, will see participation from 1,000 delegates. It will be held at AriesPlex SL Cinemas.

The week-long fete will feature international documentaries, short fiction, non-competition Malayalam movies, international fiction and non-fiction, animation, music video, campus films, curated films, homage section and others. The fest will kick off with Beirut: Eye of the Storm directed by Palestinian woman filmmaker Mai Masri, which narrates the story of four progressive women documenting the rebellion in Beirut from October 2019. “Mai Masri started making it when a major political movement was brewing in Lebanon and Beirut.

There was a call for revolution and that is when the pandemic happened. The film is explained through the eyes of these three or four women as part of a revolution. It is more like a contemporary mapping of the society during a pandemic and the impacts it had on a social movie,” explains Bina Paul, artistic director of IDSFFK 2021 and vice-chairperson of Kerala State Chalachithra Academy.

The impact of the pandemic will be discussed widely through all the 10 short films under the section ‘Isolation and Survival’. The films were an outcome of the special scriptwriting competition organised by the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy earlier this year. All the ten Malayalam films produced with the help of the academy talk about the stress people went through during the lockdown.

The Motorcycle Diaries, Oru Barbarinte Katha, The Rat, Super Spreader, Life Is Beautiful are a few from the list worth watching. Surveillance and Control, another section, talks about the notion of being watched by the government or loss of privacy. Around five films, including Dragonfly Eyes — a Chinese film which was made using CCTV footage — and Great Indian School Show about school management that installed 200 cameras on campus to keep a tab on students and teachers, fall in the section.