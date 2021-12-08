STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Case registered against Thiruvananthapuram public library for not making building disabled-friendly

According to him, the new building which became operational two years ago was constructed not considering the disabled community.

PwD Candidates; Persons with Disability

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | AMIT BANDRE)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities S H Panchapakesan has registered a case against Thiruvananthapuram Public Library for not making its new building disabled-friendly. According to him, the new building which became operational two years ago was constructed not considering the disabled community. Despite strict rules that public spaces and buildings should be disabled friendly, many building continues to be inaccessible for the disabled. The commissioner warned that strict legal action would be taken against violators. As per norms, public buildings in the state should have facilities such as ramps, handrails, lifts, restrooms, disabled-friendly toilets.

