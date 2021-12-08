Man gets 7-year jail for sexual abuse of minor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fast track special court has sentenced a 40-year-old man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment after he was found guilty of having sexually abused a minor boy who is autistic. Rajan, a native of Kunnathukal near Neyyattinkara, was sentenced by Judge R Jayakrishnan, who also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him. Special Public Prosecutor R S Vijay Mohan said if Rajan does not pay the fine, he will spend one more year in prison. The amount will be paid to the child, who is also entitled for compensation from the government under the victim compensation scheme.

The boy, who has 74 per cent disability, was abused by Rajan in 2016 at the former’s residence in Thycaud. The prosecution relied on the statements of the neighbours, the mother and the victim to prove the case. The court said Rajan took advantage of the mental condition of the victim, who was incapable of preventing his misdeed.