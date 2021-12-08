Man who attempted suicide after being beaten up by bus conductor dies

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 46-year-old man hailing from Kollam, who allegedly tried to end his life after being beaten up by a KSRTC conductor, died at the Medical College Hospital(MCH) here on Tuesday. The deceased is Ani aka Shaiju of Bharathipuram in Kollam. Ani tried to kill himself by hanging at his home on Friday.

The police said Ani was undergoing treatment for liver disease. He was allegedly beaten up by a KSRTC conductor during his journey back home from Thiruvananthapuram. Ani’s kin said that he was beaten up by the conductor, who mistook him for a drunkard. Ani was lying down on the back seat of the bus since he was unwell. This reportedly made the conductor suspect Ani was drunk. The Vattappara police had registered a case against Ani and the conductor in this regard.

