SDPI leader abducted, attacked; five arrested

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kadakkavoor police have arrested a five-member gang that abducted an SDPI leader and attempted to murder him on Tuesday. Sudheer, secretary of SDPI Kulamuttom branch, was kidnapped from near Manambur panchayat office by the gang that arrived in a car. Gireesh, 40, of Kulamuttom, Vishnu, 27, of Velloorkonam, Unni, 30, of Manambur, Arun Kumar, 33, of Alamcode and Vishnu, 28, of Kallara, were arrested.