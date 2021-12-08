STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Smart vending zones at RKV, East Fort soon

The zones will decongest roads and offer a more hygienic ambience for customers and vendors alike.

Published: 08th December 2021

After several months of shutdown, RKV Lane near Museum has been reopened for vehicular movement. The road was shut down to facilitate the settng up of smart vending zones under the Smart City initiati

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Street hawking and wayside food kiosks will soon get a smart makeover in the capital with the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) setting up smart vending zones. The zones will decongest roads and offer a more hygienic ambience for customers and vendors alike. The construction work of the vending zone coming up at RKV Lane near the Museum is nearing completion. Efforts are already underway to set up a second vending zone at the busy East Fort near Sree Chitra Park. 

The authorities recently reopened the RKV Lane after it was shut down to facilitate the project and curb vehicular movement. An official associated with the project said that the construction work of the vending kiosks are fast progressing and would be completed within three months. Around 36 modules that can accommodate  46 vendors are being set up as part of the project estimated at Rs 2 crores. 

“The project was supposed to be completed within eight months but was delayed by the pandemic. The road works are complete and the construction of one of the kiosks is also done. There would be a pedestrian pathway with shops on either side and adequate open space for the people to enjoy their time while having tea and snacks,” said the official. The vending zone will rehabilitate around 50 street vendors who used to run food stalls at RKV Lane. “We will be providing separate water and power connection for each unit,” the official added. The contractor executing the project will carry out maintenance for a period of five  years.

Hundreds of people coming towards the Museum and Kanakakunnu use RKV Lane for parking. As part of the project, a smart parking zone is also being set up at the stretch. “We have moved all overhead cables underground before laying the pavements,” the official added. Meanwhile, efforts are on to set up a second vending zone at East Fort. “The vending zone coming up near Sree Chithra Park at East Fort will have eleven units. Once the tender is awarded the work would be completed within eight months,” said the official.

Comments

