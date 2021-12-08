V Satheesan bags senior fellowship

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Artist V Satheesan has been selected for the senior fellowship of Rs 4.8 lakh of the Central Department of Cultural Affairs for the year 2019-20.He was selected in the field of visual art for a period of two years. The fellowship is Rs 20,000 per month.He has been selected for the award in the category of sculpting from South India.

Sculptor and painter Satheesan has his bachelor’s degree from College of Fine Arts, Thiruvananthapuram, and Masters in sculpture from Delhi University. He had bagged the 2007 National Scholarship of the Central ministry, National Award of Lalit Kala Academy of Rajasthan (1993), Delhi AIFACS Award ( 2002), State Award of the Kerala Lalithakala Academy (2012) and Raja Ravi Varma Award (2018).