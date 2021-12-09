Campaign against public spitting 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the post-pandemic world, personal and social hygiene plays a big role in ensuring the health of communities. Highlighting this, a national citizen-led movement StopIndiaSpitting was launched in March 2020 by Beautiful Bharat, a Bengaluru-based citizen group, to make people aware of the problems related to public spitting. The Kerala chapter of the campaign was launched by Rotary Trivandrum Metro in collaboration with Beautiful Bharat.

A team was formed to lead the Kerala chapter that aims to raise awareness of the dangers of spitting across the state. “This campaign is very important at this point. As life goes back to normal, we have to let people know the habit is not acceptable anymore,” the organisation representatives said. Around 80 people interacted through the webinar ‘Prevent the third wave -- urgent actions for Kerala’ with Odette Katrak, co-founder, Beautiful Bharat. The webinar discussed ways in which every citizen help address this issue.

This transfers the power to residents to drive the change in their localities, said the executives. Rotarians and representatives of NGOs from other cities in Kerala were also present.

Rotary District Governor Sreenivasan K said the organisation is happy to partner on this initiative, since Covid can be sread by public spitting. He said theme also directly aligns with Rotary’s Disease Prevention plans.

