Two held for attacking people who resisted extortion bid

According to the officers, the duo first barged into a chicken shop on Tuesday evening and demanded extortion money from  shop owner Hassan.

Published: 09th December 2021

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kadinamkulam police have arrested two men with criminal antecedents for attacking people, who had resisted their extortion bid.  Rajesh aka Kala Rajesh, 32, of Anakkappilla and Sachu, 30, of Chittattumukku are the arrested duo, police said.

According to the officers, the duo first barged into a chicken shop on Tuesday evening and demanded extortion money from  shop owner Hassan. When he refused to pay up, the two allegedly hacked Hassan and his employee, Assam-native Amir, using a knife. The two also looted money from the cash box there. Before fleeing, they threatened  nearby shop owners,  police said.

While returning, the two accused came across a two-wheeler-borne youth Vaisakh. They threatened him and tried to snatch the vehicle. When the youth resisted, he was also hacked.The duo was remanded in judicial custody by a local court.

