Are used facemasks disposed off properly?

Face masks are a key element in the fight against Covid, right next to hand-washing and social distancing.

Published: 10th December 2021 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

In this Friday, March 5, 2021 file photo, a restaurant worker holds his face mask in Biloxi, Miss. On Friday, March 12, 2021.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Face masks are a key element in the fight against Covid, right next to hand-washing and social distancing. However, with thousands of people using masks every day for a year now, another concern arises — their safe disposal.

Many times, used masks and gloves are carelessly left on roadsides, posing a public health risk. Although the city corporation is involved in the door-to-door collection of non-biomedical waste, they have not been given specific instructions regarding the disposal of face masks.

“Used masks should be collected in separate bags and handed over to the waste collector engaged by the common biomedical waste treatment facility operator. However, the corporation is yet to come up with a facility to collect used masks from households,” said a corporation official. Federation of Residents Association (FRAT) Thiruvananthapuram general secretary, M S Venugopal seconded this, adding that medical waste including masks are dumped in public places. “Although families have the liberty to incinerate used masks and gloves, it is not possible for those living in apartments. Every day, tonnes of waste is being generated in the form of masks. We need a solution to this,” he said.

Though the treatment of biomedical waste is streamlined by IMAGE,  which has facilities at Palakkad and Ernakulam, they are not meant for domestic waste. “We collect biomedical waste from hospitals and commercial establishments. Ever since the pandemic outbreak, the amount of biomedical waste generated has also increased. We need more manpower to reach out to homes,” said an IMAGE official. 

What to do with your mask?

  • Don’t use a mask for more than six hours
  • Masks that become wet or stained should be disposed of earlier 
  • As per WHO guidelines, you should not touch the front side of the mask
  • Used masks should not be disposed of in public
Comments

