Kerala: Film festival begins on sombre note

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK), which will showcase 220 films and videos in 19 categories, began on a sombre note here on Thursday. The fest’s inaugural function was called off to pay homage to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others who died in a helicopter crash near Coonoor on Wednesday. The inaugural event, scheduled at Aries Plex SL Cinemas, was to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in online mode.

Films were screened as per schedule, with ‘Beirut: Eye of the Storm’ being the opening film. It depicts four artists in Beirut documenting a turbulent period in recent Lebanese history, from the uprising against the ruling regime to the subsequent lockdown. IDSFFK is the venue for the second global screening of the film.

Spanish film ‘The Button’, which deals with the life of a doctor who lost his job during the pandemic, won hearts on the first day. Directed by Adolf Penn, the film was screened in a fully-packed theatre. The audience appreciated the films in the ‘International category’ such as ‘Day is Gone’, ‘The Criminals’ and the campus competition film ‘Aryan’ on the first day.

Filmmakers in spotlight

IDSFFK gives a venue for film buffs around the globe to watch noteworthy films and interact with the film fraternity. Every year, several notable persons attend the festival and participate in events such as “in conversation” and “Q & A sessions” with film enthusiasts.

“We appreciate the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy (KSCA) for conducting the festival amid the pandemic havoc. This brings hope and confidence to young filmmakers like me,” said Anson Thomas, an aspiring filmmaker from Kumily in Idukki.There are more participants this year than the previous year. Filmmakers such as Supriya Suri, Rafeek Ellias and Santosh Pathare are in attendance to inspire film lovers.

Supriya’s film ‘Aruna Vasudev - Mother of Asian Cinema’ is being shown under special screening category. ‘If Memory Serves Me Right’, a tribute to Rashid Irani, is directed by Rafeek. Delegates will also get an opportunity to meet directors such as Reuben Thomas, Moupia Mukherjee, and Muhammed Thalhath.

‘Isolation and Survival’ films

Veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan will inaugurate ‘Isolation and Survival’, a new category of films at IDSFFK that feature the agony and hope of the pandemic, at 6 pm on Friday. The category features 10 films based on award-winning screenplays selected from a competition organised by KSCA on the same theme during the Covid era. He will also distribute the best screenplay awards in the function.