Tributes paid to war heroes in Kerala's Kazhakootam Sainik School

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An event to pay tributes to war heroes was organised by the National Cadet Corps at Sainik School, Kazhakootam, as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate the 75th year of Indian Independence. The function on Wednesday was part of the mega event ‘Vijay Shrinkhala Aur Sanskritiyom ka Mahasangam’. Brigadier Pankaj Mehra of the Naga Regiment, who was the chief guest, paid tributes to late Capt R Harshan, a Sainik School alumnus, who laid down his life while fighting terrorists in 2007.