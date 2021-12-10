Water supply disrupted in Thiruvananthapuram as main pipe bursts at Kanaka Nagar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An accident caused while excavating the land by corporation workers resulted in a major pipe burst at Kanaka Nagar in Vellayambalam on Thursday evening. A 70cm-diametre pipeline of Kerala Water Authority burst at Kanaka Nagar causing water supply disruption in areas such as Vellayambalam, Sasthamangalam, Edapazhinji and Vazhuthacaud.

The KWA has started repair work, but the water supply is expected to be restored fully by only Saturday.

Chandra Kumar, KWA executive engineer (north), told TNIE that the incident occurred at 5pm when labourers of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation excavated the land close to the KWA rest house’s boundary wall as part of repairing the road damaged in the recent heavy rain.

Due to the pipe burst, a vast area was filled with water and mud which also entered several houses causing anguish to several families. Local residents said muddy water gushed into their houses. Water and mud entered the ground-floor rooms of several houses in Kanaka Nagar.

“Repair works started in the night itself. Labourers are currently finding it difficult to get into a 20-foot-deep pit that has formed due to the pipe burst. Hopefully, the drinking water supply will be resumed by Friday evening,” said Chandra Kumar.

Due to the pipe burst, the water supply will be disrupted on Friday and Saturday in several areas, including

Vellayambalam-Sasthamangalam road, Kochar road, Edapazhanji, Observatory Hills, Palayam, Legislative Assembly complex, Nandavanam, Vazhuthacaud, Thycaud, Valiyasala, Bakery Junction, Oottukuzhy, Secretariat, Manjalikulam Road, Ayurveda College, Pulimoodu, Vanchiyoor, Pettah, Chackai, Poonthi Road, Veli, Vettucaud, Shankhumukham and Karikkakam.The consumers who require tanker lorry water can get in touch on the helpline number: 8547697340.