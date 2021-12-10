STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Water supply disrupted in Thiruvananthapuram as main pipe bursts at Kanaka Nagar

Supply to several areas to be disrupted till tomorrow; 70cm-diametre pipeline bursts when corp workers excavate land close to KWA rest house boundary as part of road repair  

Published: 10th December 2021 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

Residents standing on the mud-filled road after a 70cm pipeline burst at Kanaka Nagar on Thursday, Dec 9, 2021 evening

Residents standing on the mud-filled road after a 70cm pipeline burst at Kanaka Nagar on Thursday, Dec 9, 2021 evening. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An accident caused while excavating the land by corporation workers resulted in a major pipe burst at Kanaka Nagar in Vellayambalam on Thursday evening. A 70cm-diametre pipeline of Kerala Water Authority burst at Kanaka Nagar causing water supply disruption in areas such as Vellayambalam, Sasthamangalam, Edapazhinji and Vazhuthacaud. 

The KWA has started repair work, but the water supply is expected to be restored fully by only Saturday. 
Chandra Kumar, KWA executive engineer (north), told TNIE that the incident occurred at 5pm when labourers of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation excavated the land close to the KWA rest house’s boundary wall as part of repairing the road damaged in the recent heavy rain.

Due to the pipe burst, a vast area was filled with water and mud which also entered several houses causing anguish to several families. Local residents said muddy water gushed into their houses. Water and mud entered the ground-floor rooms of several houses in Kanaka Nagar.

“Repair works started in the night itself. Labourers are currently finding it difficult to get into a 20-foot-deep pit that has formed due to the pipe burst. Hopefully, the drinking water supply will be resumed by Friday evening,” said Chandra Kumar.
Due to the pipe burst, the water supply will be disrupted on Friday and Saturday in several areas, including

Vellayambalam-Sasthamangalam road, Kochar road, Edapazhanji, Observatory Hills, Palayam, Legislative Assembly complex, Nandavanam, Vazhuthacaud, Thycaud, Valiyasala, Bakery Junction, Oottukuzhy, Secretariat, Manjalikulam Road, Ayurveda College, Pulimoodu, Vanchiyoor, Pettah, Chackai, Poonthi Road, Veli, Vettucaud, Shankhumukham and Karikkakam.The consumers who require tanker lorry water can get in touch on the helpline number: 8547697340. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram water supply Thiruvananthapuram pipe burst
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp