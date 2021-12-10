STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Water supply to be disrupted in Thiruvananthapuram on Dec 10

The emergency repair work at the Aruvikkara 72 MLA plant and fitting of a new valve at the Vellayambalam Observatory Hills water line could disrupt the drinking water supply.

Published: 10th December 2021 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Water Authority’s drinking water supply will be disrupted in several parts of the district from 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday due to emergency repair work at the Aruvikkara 72 MLA plant and fitting of a new valve at the Vellayambalam Observatory Hills water line, informed the public health division executive engineer (north).

The water supply will be disrupted in Vellayambalam-Sasthamangalam road, Kochar Road, Edapazhanji, Observatory Hills, Palayam, Legislative Assembly complex, Nandavanam, Vazhuthacaud, Thycaud, Valiyasala, Bakery Junction, Oottukuzhy, Secretariat, Manjalikulam Road, Ayurveda College, Pulimoodu, Vanchiyoor, Pettah, Chackai, Poonthi Road, Veli, Vettucaud and Shanghumugham. The consumers who wish to get drinking water in tanker lorries should contact the corporation’s Smart Trivandrum mobile application or +919496434488 (24 hours) or 0471-2377701.

