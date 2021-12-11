STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala student police cadets spearhead global campaign to fight child marriage

Reports claim that 82 child marriages were held during the lockdown period in Kerala.

Published: 11th December 2021 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 02:35 AM   |  A+A-

Student Police Cadet unit of Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Vithura, Thiruvananthapuram make posters to create awareness about child marriage and child trafficking

Student Police Cadet unit of Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Vithura, Thiruvananthapuram make posters to create awareness about child marriage and child trafficking

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pooja P Nair, a Class VIII Student Police Cadet (SPC) of Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Vithura, Thiruvananthapuram, is busy preparing posters and leaflets that create awareness about child marriage and child trafficking in her panchayat. She is not alone in this. Over 60 students from the school’s SPC unit have come together for the global campaign titled ‘Zero tolerance to child marriage’ that aims to sensitise society against child marriage and child trafficking.

The campaign is being piloted in India and Ghana in Africa. In India, the campaign is being piloted in two schools in Kerala  — Vithura school and M V Higher Secondary School, Ariyallur, Malappuram. “We are very excited as the campaign is being implemented in our school first. Social issues such as child marriage and child trafficking need to be addressed. As students, we have taken a vow to make the campaign a success,” said Pooja.

Reports claim that 82 child marriages were held during the lockdown period in the state. Under the three-month-long campaign implemented with the support of the Vithura grama panchayat, Vithura Janamaithri and child-friendly police, gender resource centre, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDs), District Child Protection Unit, Childline and others, the student police cadets will work towards decreasing vulnerability to child marriage and human trafficking.

Zero tolerance to child marriage is being implemented internationally with the support of Mission Better Tomorrow, a global platform for SPC, Our Responsibility to Children (ORC), The Bridge Institute — a global non-governmental organisation — and the Kalinga Fellowship programme that combats human trafficking.

According to Arunima R J, the coordinator of the programme, though child marriages are not registered officially from tribal settlements in Vithura, teenage pregnancies are being reported from there. “This implies that child marriage is rampant, and it is being swept under the carpet. The campaign aims to bring the police and community together to create an environment where the police, SPC unit and communities can work together to curb child marriages and trafficking in the region,” says Arunima.

A two-day orientation programme was held for the Vithura SPC school unit online and offline. Around 23 students, who form the core team, took part. The team came out with ideas to create short films, social media campaigns and distribute leaflets containing messages against child marriage and child trafficking.
An awareness handbook prepared by the student cadets that contains important helpline numbers will be released on Saturday. This handbook will be made available in all the schools, libraries and Community Development Societies (CDS) in the district. A 30-member cycle brigade team has also been to make visits to the tribal settlements at Vithura and spread awareness and ensure community support. The bicycle brigade will be led by Vithura Station House Officer S Sreejith.

Apart from this, the Kuttipallikoodams will be set up in schools at five tribal settlements in the Vithura panchayat to act as a hub for campaigns and awareness programmes led by students. “It is important to create awareness among men of tribal settlements too. ‘Kolaya Varthamaanam’, a door-to-door awareness and vulnerability mapping campaign will be done for this,” said community police officer K Anver. Another community officer Priya Nair is also part of the campaign.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Student Police Cadets Child marriages Child trafficking The Bridge Institute Community Development Studies
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp