Waste managementt rating launched for 73 grama panchayats in Thiruvananthapuram district

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though many evaluations were conducted by the Local Self Government Department (LSGD) regarding the management of solid waste in the district, there were glaring disparities. To combat this, a rating system has been introduced in the district across 73 grama panchayats. They will be rated green, orange and red based on their solid waste management efforts.

The rating system was introduced based on an order that came in October from the LSGD asking the director of panchayats to seek action reports taken from the local bodies regarding waste management practices. “Though the state banned single-use plastic last year, the plastic returned during the pandemic in the form of PPE kits and others. Also, though the Centre had banned the use of plastics thinner than 70 microns, it is still being widely used in the state. Bringing panchayats under a rating system will not only help ensure proper solid waste management in the district, but also help execute the rules better,” said Humayoon D, district coordinator, Haritha Keralam Mission.

For a panchayat to get a green rating, it should score 70 and above, orange is for those scoring between 40 and 69 and red rating is for 39 and below. Based on the rating , 73 panchayats were scrutinised recently. Out of them, 19 were rated green, 41 as orange and 13 grama panchayats that had failed solid waste management systems were given a red rating. “Those with a red rating were asked to improve their waste management practices. Pulimath panchayat, one of the red ones, has already taken steps to ensure proper waste management,” said Humayoon.

Green panchayats will have to maintain status quo and move forward with more innovative waste management practices to maintain their score. An assessment will be done once in two months to ensure the smooth implementation of the practices. This will encourage the panchayats to come up with feasible initiatives, he added.

Currently, the Haritha Karma Sena members collect non-biodegradable waste from households and commercial establishments for a fee of Rs 50 and Rs 100, respectively. Similarly, kitchen bins and compost pits have been set up in all local bodies. Mini material collection facilities, material recovery facilities as well as resource recovery centres have been set up in various blocks where the waste collected is handed over to the Clean Kerala Company for treatment.

All these dimensions are being looked at while rating the panchayats, and the process is overlooked by the Haritha Kerala Mission coordinator who has been appointed as the convenor. Other coordination committee members include executives of rural development, Suchitwa mission, minor irrigation department, Kudumbashree and pollution control board, and deputy director of panchayats.