STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital staff nurse goes missing

Rithugami, a resident of Konchiravila, hasn’t been seen since he left the hospital after day duty around 6 pm on Dec 10.

Published: 12th December 2021 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 01:45 AM   |  A+A-

missing

Representational Image

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 32-year-old staff nurse of the medical college hospital in Thiruvananthapuram is reportedly missing. Rithugami, a resident of Konchiravila, hasn’t been seen since he left the hospital after day duty around 6 pm on Friday. The Fort police have registered a case based on a complaint lodged by his relatives. 

According to police, the CCTV footage near the hospital shows him leaving the hospital. His motorcycle was also found parked beside a road at Nalanchira. The police said he has the habit of travelling to pilgrimage destinations in North India and suspect that he might have gone on a similar trip. However, his relatives stated that he would have informed them if he was planning to undertake such a trip. A search is underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital Thiruvananthapuram police Kerala police Man missing
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp