Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital staff nurse goes missing

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 32-year-old staff nurse of the medical college hospital in Thiruvananthapuram is reportedly missing. Rithugami, a resident of Konchiravila, hasn’t been seen since he left the hospital after day duty around 6 pm on Friday. The Fort police have registered a case based on a complaint lodged by his relatives.

According to police, the CCTV footage near the hospital shows him leaving the hospital. His motorcycle was also found parked beside a road at Nalanchira. The police said he has the habit of travelling to pilgrimage destinations in North India and suspect that he might have gone on a similar trip. However, his relatives stated that he would have informed them if he was planning to undertake such a trip. A search is underway.