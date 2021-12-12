STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram youth dies after rival gang chops off his leg

According to police, the incident took place around 2.30 pm at Panamvila near Vengode which comes under Pothencode police station limits.

Published: 12th December 2021 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 01:48 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a suspected fallout of a local gang war, unidentified assailants murdered a youth at his house after cutting off his leg at Pothencode here on Saturday. The deceased is Sudeesh, 29, of Oorukonam Lakshamveedu colony, Mangalapuram. The Pothencode police have launched a hunt to nab the culprits. 

According to police, the incident took place around 2.30 pm at Panamvila near Vengode which comes under Pothencode police station limits. As per eyewitnesses’ account, four to six people came on two motorcycles, attacked Sudeesh and cut off his right leg using a sword. After this, they threw the leg on the road and fled from the spot. The local people called a 108 ambulance to take the severely injured Sudeesh to hospital. He was admitted to the medical college hospital and his condition remained critical. He breathed his last at 5.45 pm as he suffered severe blood loss after the assault.  

The police said that the attack was carried out by a gang led by a notorious goon ‘Ottakam’ Rajesh. Sudeesh was accused in some criminal cases as he was a member of another gang based at Vengode. “The Vengode gang and Rajesh’s gang used to lock horns often. The latest incident is suspected to be a retaliatory attack. We are on the lookout for the gang members as they have absconded,” said a police officer. The police have received CCTV visuals of the incident. Besides the two motorcycles, an autorickshaw could also be seen at the crime spot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram youth murder Thiruvananthapuram police Murder Kerala police crime
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp