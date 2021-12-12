Thiruvananthapuram youth dies after rival gang chops off his leg

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a suspected fallout of a local gang war, unidentified assailants murdered a youth at his house after cutting off his leg at Pothencode here on Saturday. The deceased is Sudeesh, 29, of Oorukonam Lakshamveedu colony, Mangalapuram. The Pothencode police have launched a hunt to nab the culprits.

According to police, the incident took place around 2.30 pm at Panamvila near Vengode which comes under Pothencode police station limits. As per eyewitnesses’ account, four to six people came on two motorcycles, attacked Sudeesh and cut off his right leg using a sword. After this, they threw the leg on the road and fled from the spot. The local people called a 108 ambulance to take the severely injured Sudeesh to hospital. He was admitted to the medical college hospital and his condition remained critical. He breathed his last at 5.45 pm as he suffered severe blood loss after the assault.

The police said that the attack was carried out by a gang led by a notorious goon ‘Ottakam’ Rajesh. Sudeesh was accused in some criminal cases as he was a member of another gang based at Vengode. “The Vengode gang and Rajesh’s gang used to lock horns often. The latest incident is suspected to be a retaliatory attack. We are on the lookout for the gang members as they have absconded,” said a police officer. The police have received CCTV visuals of the incident. Besides the two motorcycles, an autorickshaw could also be seen at the crime spot.