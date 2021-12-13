Kin of deceased man in Thiruvananthapuram donates his organs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The family of Biju Kumar, 44, who died of cardiac arrest on Sunday set an example by donating his organs for transplantation through the state government’s ‘Mrithasanjeevani’ (KNOS) programme. Biju, who was admitted to the hospital four days ago, was declared brain dead on Sunday. A team of doctors removed the organs on Sunday night.

Biju was employed as a DTP operator in a Malayalam newspaper. He is the son of Narayanan Nair and Bhanumathi Amma. He is survived by wife Meera and 14-year-old daughter Sreenandana. His cremation will be held on Monday.