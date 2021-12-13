STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thiruvananthapuram: 908 students take Class IV, Class VII equivalency exams

Of the students, 215-- 152 women, 61 men and two from the transgender community-- took the Class VII Equivalency examinations at 16 centres in the district.

Published: 13th December 2021 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 03:12 AM

exam

Representational Image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A total of 908 students between 17 and 80 years appeared for the Class IV and Class VII equivalency examinations conducted by the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority in the district on Saturday and Sunday. 

Of the students, 215-- 152 women, 61 men and two from the transgender community-- took the Class VII Equivalency examinations at 16 centres in the district. Thirty two of the students were from Scheduled Caste and three from Scheduled Tribe communities. Three physically-challenged students also appeared for the examination. 

Meanwhile, a total of 693 candidates--557 women, 135 men and one from the transgender community-- appeared for the Class IV Equivalency Examination at 16 centres.

Eighty eight of the students were from Scheduled Caste and five from Scheduled Tribe communities while six of the learners who appeared for the examination were physically-challenged. The examinations were held adhering to Covid protocol. 

Local Self Government representatives, State Literacy Mission assistant director Dr Vijayamma, District Literacy Mission co-ordinator Nirmala Rachel Joy and assistant co-ordinator B Sajeev among others were present.

Age no barrier

Learners between ages 17 and 80 appear for examinations conducted by the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday and Sunday

