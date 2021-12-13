Thiruvananthapuram reports 808 fresh Covid cases, 359 recoveries 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Sunday reported 808 new Covid positive cases and 359 recoveries. The test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 9.3 percent. Five deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

There are 6,393 patients under treatment in the district. Meanwhile, Kollam reported 229 new Covid cases and 179 recoveries. Four health workers were also among those who tested positive on the day. As many as 32 new cases were reported from the Kollam corporation limits, said health department officials.