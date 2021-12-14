Autorickshaw driver hacked by gang

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A 41-year-old man was hacked on his head by a four-member gang which barged into his residence at Aralumoodu near Neyyattinkara on Sunday evening. He was attacked by the gang members for opposing sale and abuse of ganja.

Sunil, a resident of Mulagumoodu colony at Thalayal road, suffered injuries on his head in the attack. However, his condition is stable and he has been shifted to the ward of General hospital at Neyyattinkara. The Neyyattinkara police have arrested a 21-year-old youth in connection with the incident. He is identified as Sreerag alias Nandu, a resident of the same colony. Three more persons are at large.

According to the police, the incident took place around 7 pm on Sunday when the suspects barged into the residence of Sunil and hacked him. Sunil’s wife Mini and two children were present in the house at that time. The suspects fled from the spot. Sunil, an autorickshaw driver, used to scold the suspects as they were involved in ganja sale in the colony. On Sunday, he had warned the accused that he would complain to the police.

Meanwhile, Sunil’s wife Mini alleged that the police came late to the residence to investigate the incident despite informing them earlier.

Murder bid: 1 more held

T’Puram: The city police have arrested one more person in connection with the murder attempt on an autorickshaw driver and his relative by a gang of five in Kakkammula in the district. The arrested is Nikhil C Radh, 26, alias Kichu, a native of Kakkammula. The police had earlier arrested two suspects in the case. The incident took place in December 2020.