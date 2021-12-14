STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Biju’s heart flown to Chennai hospital; cremation postponed to facilitate the procedure

The heart of Biju Kumar, who was declared brain dead on Sunday, was flown to a hospital in Chennai on Monday afternoon.

By Express News Service

The family of the deceased man postponed the cremation, scheduled to be held at 12.30pm, by seven hours to facilitate the procedure.

Though the family of the man had decided to donate his organs, his heart donation faced a set back after it was found that no patient in the state had registered for a heart in Mrithasanjeevani’, an organ transplantation programme of the state government.  

After hours of search, a recipient for the heart was fuond at MGM hospital in Chennai. 

