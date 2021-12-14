STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Int’l short film fest to conclude today

As many as 220 documentaries and short films in 19 categories were showcased at the fest at Aries Plus SL. 

Published: 14th December 2021 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The 13th edition of International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala(IDSFFK) will culminate on Tuesday where a vibrant set of short films will be previewed. Finance Minister K N Balagopal will inaugurate the closing ceremony. 

As many as 220 documentaries and short films in 19 categories were showcased at the fest at Aries Plus SL.  OnTuesday, 27 films including eight Malayalam films will be screened. Apart from screening socially and politically relevant movies, the fest is also slated to witness engaging talks.

Films like Theyyattam directed by Jayan Mangad and Bamboo Ballads by Sajeed Naduthodi will be screened in the Focus Short Documentary category. The First Miracle of the Saint Arappi directed by Anzarulla Anz, Two Deaths directed by Arjun K, Kombinat by Gabriel Tejdor, Chinese films Dark  Red Forest and Prism will be premiered on the concluding day.

Eight Malayalam films to be screeened
A total of 27 films including eight Malayalam films will be screened on Tuesday. Apart from screening socially and politically relevant movies, the fest is also slated to witness engaging talks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp