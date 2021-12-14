Int’l short film fest to conclude today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The 13th edition of International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala(IDSFFK) will culminate on Tuesday where a vibrant set of short films will be previewed. Finance Minister K N Balagopal will inaugurate the closing ceremony.

As many as 220 documentaries and short films in 19 categories were showcased at the fest at Aries Plus SL. OnTuesday, 27 films including eight Malayalam films will be screened. Apart from screening socially and politically relevant movies, the fest is also slated to witness engaging talks.

Films like Theyyattam directed by Jayan Mangad and Bamboo Ballads by Sajeed Naduthodi will be screened in the Focus Short Documentary category. The First Miracle of the Saint Arappi directed by Anzarulla Anz, Two Deaths directed by Arjun K, Kombinat by Gabriel Tejdor, Chinese films Dark Red Forest and Prism will be premiered on the concluding day.

Eight Malayalam films to be screeened

