STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kin rivalry, ganja trade suspected in Sudheesh murder

The investigation carried out so far has revealed that Sudheesh’s murder was an act of revenge by prime suspect Azhoor Unni to avenge Sudheesh threatening his mother.

Published: 14th December 2021 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representation. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A Venjaramoodu police on Monday took in to custody five more accused in connection with the brutal murder of Sudeesh at Pothencode here.

They include Arun, Sachin, Sooraj, Jishnu and Nandu. Other than saying that the five accused was directly involved in the incident,  police remained tight-lipped on other details. 

The investigation carried out so far has revealed that Sudheesh’s murder was an act of revenge by prime suspect Azhoor Unni to avenge Sudheesh threatening his mother after lobbing a cracker at her.

Sudheesh allegedly lobbed the cracker at Oorupoyika on December 6. 

After that, Sudeesh had hacked Vishnu and Akhil who were members of the rival gang led by Unni and Ottakam Rajesh. Since then, Sudeesh had gone underground.

But, he was tracked down by the rival gang and murdered. The involvement of Shyam, brother-in-law of Sudeesh, in the murder has also come to light.

He had enmity with Sudeesh over the local ganja trade.

Sudeesh had also manhandled Shyam when the latter tried to block him while hacking Vishnu and Akhil. The police said that the two gangs often clashed over ganja trade. 

“These gangs had vied with each other for the ganja sales. If a gang managed to sell more ganja than the other one, then they used to clash. This time, there was personal vendetta too along the ganja sale which led to the brutal murder, “ said an officer associated with the investigation team. 

Meanwhile, the three youths taken into custody on Monday. were remanded in judicial custody.

The police team probing the incident also took a lodge owner into custody for harbouring the suspects in the wake of the incident.

However, there are unconfirmed reports that 10 persons are in custody and they are being interrogated. 

The police, led by senior cops from various stations under the rural limits, are on the lookout for Ottakam Rajesh and Azhoor Unni.

The incident took place on Saturday at Kalloor near Vengode. A CCTV footage showed Renjith trying to get rid of the weapons.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp