Kin rivalry, ganja trade suspected in Sudheesh murder

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Venjaramoodu police on Monday took in to custody five more accused in connection with the brutal murder of Sudeesh at Pothencode here.

They include Arun, Sachin, Sooraj, Jishnu and Nandu. Other than saying that the five accused was directly involved in the incident, police remained tight-lipped on other details.

The investigation carried out so far has revealed that Sudheesh’s murder was an act of revenge by prime suspect Azhoor Unni to avenge Sudheesh threatening his mother after lobbing a cracker at her.

Sudheesh allegedly lobbed the cracker at Oorupoyika on December 6.

After that, Sudeesh had hacked Vishnu and Akhil who were members of the rival gang led by Unni and Ottakam Rajesh. Since then, Sudeesh had gone underground.

But, he was tracked down by the rival gang and murdered. The involvement of Shyam, brother-in-law of Sudeesh, in the murder has also come to light.

He had enmity with Sudeesh over the local ganja trade.

Sudeesh had also manhandled Shyam when the latter tried to block him while hacking Vishnu and Akhil. The police said that the two gangs often clashed over ganja trade.

“These gangs had vied with each other for the ganja sales. If a gang managed to sell more ganja than the other one, then they used to clash. This time, there was personal vendetta too along the ganja sale which led to the brutal murder, “ said an officer associated with the investigation team.

Meanwhile, the three youths taken into custody on Monday. were remanded in judicial custody.

The police team probing the incident also took a lodge owner into custody for harbouring the suspects in the wake of the incident.

However, there are unconfirmed reports that 10 persons are in custody and they are being interrogated.

The police, led by senior cops from various stations under the rural limits, are on the lookout for Ottakam Rajesh and Azhoor Unni.

The incident took place on Saturday at Kalloor near Vengode. A CCTV footage showed Renjith trying to get rid of the weapons.