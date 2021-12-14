Of nature and human  

Arya U R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three children are on a quest to find the origin of the stream passing through their village. The ensuing arguments between the friends who are on a merry adventure through picturesque lanes make the short film, Story of a Beginning aka Oru Thudakkathinte Katha by Balaram J, interesting and a heady experience. The many tribulations of friendships and the various strains on mental health are explored in the animated short film by the young filmmaker.

Having a runtime of 11-minute and 48 seconds, the Malayalam short film was screened at the 13th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala recently and was well received by the audience for its subject and picturesque scenes. The youngster, who has performed animation in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s acclaimed feature films like Jallikattu and Churuli, opens up about his film which was born out of his graduation project at the National Institute of Design, Ahmadabad last year.

The short explores an incident from Balram’s childhood when he embarked on a quest with his friend Ambadi to discover the origin of a stream in his village in Onakkoor in Ernakulam. “The film is a compilation of childhood and grown-up ideologies that evolved in me. The project happened two years ago amid many political unrests the country. Through the children, I wanted to portray how we stick to our believes and ideologies whether they are right or wrong. It is about human conflicts based on beliefs,” he says.

Balaram’s animated characters are everyday children amid us. “I conducted an audition at the school in Onakkoorwhere I studied. The scenes were animated after the dialogues were dubbed by the kids. The skin colour, dressing style, mannerism, face features, etc were drawn after watching those kids,” says Balaram who wrote the script, directed the short and carried out the animation.

Balaram’s keen observation of nature is visible in the film when the picturesque terrains appear on the screen. Special attention is given while epicting insects and birds in the animated frames. The three friends Ayesha, Ambadi and the nameless boy make the viewer take a trip down memory lane.

“I believe that nature returns what we give her. The river dries out when the three entered into an argument and it means how nature also gets upset when humans fight for her resources. My film is open to audience interpretation too,” adds Balaram.