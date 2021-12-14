STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Of nature and human  

Story of a Beginning by Balaram J explores human the conflicts through the  adventure of three children

Published: 14th December 2021 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Arya U R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three children are on a quest to find the origin of the stream passing through their village. The ensuing arguments between the friends who are on a merry adventure through picturesque lanes make the short film, Story of a Beginning aka Oru Thudakkathinte Katha by Balaram J, interesting and a heady experience. The many tribulations of friendships and the various strains on mental health are explored in the animated short film by the young filmmaker.

Having a runtime of 11-minute and 48 seconds, the Malayalam short film was screened at the 13th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala recently and was well received by the audience for its subject and picturesque scenes. The youngster, who has performed animation in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s acclaimed feature films like Jallikattu and Churuli, opens up about his film which was born out of his graduation project at the National Institute of Design, Ahmadabad last year.

The short explores an incident from Balram’s childhood when he embarked on a quest with his friend Ambadi to discover the origin of a stream in his village in Onakkoor in Ernakulam. “The film is a compilation of childhood and grown-up ideologies that evolved in me. The project happened two years ago amid many political unrests the country. Through the children, I wanted to portray how we stick to our believes and ideologies whether they are right or wrong. It is about human conflicts based on beliefs,” he says.

Balaram’s animated characters are everyday children amid us. “I conducted an audition at the school in Onakkoorwhere I studied. The scenes were animated after the dialogues were dubbed by the kids. The skin colour, dressing style, mannerism, face features, etc were drawn after watching those kids,” says Balaram who wrote the script, directed the short and carried out the animation.

Balaram’s keen observation of nature is visible in the film when the picturesque terrains appear on the screen. Special attention is given while epicting insects and birds in the animated frames. The three friends Ayesha, Ambadi and the nameless boy make the viewer take a trip down memory lane. 

“I believe that nature returns what we give her. The river dries out when the three entered into an argument and it means how nature also gets upset when humans fight for her resources. My film is open to audience interpretation too,” adds Balaram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp