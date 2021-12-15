Film festivals offer a platform for dissent: Kerala Minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Film festivals in the state are a platform for dissent and freedom of expression, said Finance Minister K N Balagopal. He said that films were screened at the festival without censorship, as it was a venue and opportunity to promote free thought.

He also said Kerala should be watchful to ensure that the art world is not affected even in times of the pandemic. He was inaugurating the closing ceremony of the 13th edition of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK).

Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian, who presided over the function, said that Kerala is the only state in the country to set up a platform for freedom of expression through films. He said that the government was trying to develop film industry into a more employment friendly one.

In the contemporary films category in Malayalam, 61 films were screened and over 25 campus films were screened. The themes of survival and solitude resonated in the movies.