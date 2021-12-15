STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Pothencode murder case: Eight arrested, three still absconding

Rajesh, Unni and Shyam on the run, rural police form special team to nab them

Published: 15th December 2021 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 01:59 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:   Three key culprits in the brutal murder of Sudeesh, 35, at Pothencode, which allegedly took place in the aftermath of a gang war, remained elusive even three days after the crime. 

Though the Rural police have formed a special team, it could not trace Rajesh alias Ottakam Rajesh, Unni alias Sudeesh Unni and Shyam. However, another accused Shibin, who revealed the hideout of the slain youth to the suspects, has been arrested. Shibin was a friend of Sudeesh. So far, eight persons have been arrested in connection with the incident— Renjith, Nandeesh, Nidheesh, Arun, Sachin, Sooraj, Jishnu and Nandu. 

Meanwhile, K Sanjay Kumar Gurudin, DIG (Thiruvananthapuram range), told mediapersons that the three suspects would land in police net soon. The police recovered the weapons used to execute the murder from near a canal side at Venjaramoodu on Tuesday during evidence collection with the arrested persons. The team also found their motorcycles. The police will file a petition in the court to take the remanded persons into custody again for further interrogation and evidence collection. 

Earlier, the police had revealed that the murder was revenge by the first suspect Azhoor Unni alias Sudeesh Unni for threatening his mother after hurling a cracker at her at Oorupyika on December 6.  After that, Sudeesh had hacked Vishnu and Akhil, who were part of the rival gang led by Unni and Ottakam Rajesh. Sudeesh, who went absconding, was traced and murdered by the gang. 

Besides, Sudeesh’s brother-in-law Shyam was also involved with the assailants as both had a rivalry over ganja trade. Sudeesh had also manhandled Shyam on the day when the latter tried to block him while hacking Vishnu and Akhil.

The police said the two gangs fought each other often in connection with ganja trade.  The incident took place around 2.30pm on Saturday at Kalloor near Vengode. The suspects had attacked Sudeesh in the house of his relative. 

Before the murder, they hurled bombs at the house and even threatened the family members. After hacking Sudeesh several times, the assailants chopped off the youth’s limb and flung it on the road. Sudeesh died while he was being taken to the medical college hospital. A CCTV visual showed Renjith trying to get rid of the weapons kept inside the autorickshaw. It is learnt that the accused had planned the crime at a bridge near Mangalapuram two days before committing the murder.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pothencode murder Sudeesh murder Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp