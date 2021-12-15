Pothencode murder case: Eight arrested, three still absconding

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three key culprits in the brutal murder of Sudeesh, 35, at Pothencode, which allegedly took place in the aftermath of a gang war, remained elusive even three days after the crime.

Though the Rural police have formed a special team, it could not trace Rajesh alias Ottakam Rajesh, Unni alias Sudeesh Unni and Shyam. However, another accused Shibin, who revealed the hideout of the slain youth to the suspects, has been arrested. Shibin was a friend of Sudeesh. So far, eight persons have been arrested in connection with the incident— Renjith, Nandeesh, Nidheesh, Arun, Sachin, Sooraj, Jishnu and Nandu.

Meanwhile, K Sanjay Kumar Gurudin, DIG (Thiruvananthapuram range), told mediapersons that the three suspects would land in police net soon. The police recovered the weapons used to execute the murder from near a canal side at Venjaramoodu on Tuesday during evidence collection with the arrested persons. The team also found their motorcycles. The police will file a petition in the court to take the remanded persons into custody again for further interrogation and evidence collection.

Earlier, the police had revealed that the murder was revenge by the first suspect Azhoor Unni alias Sudeesh Unni for threatening his mother after hurling a cracker at her at Oorupyika on December 6. After that, Sudeesh had hacked Vishnu and Akhil, who were part of the rival gang led by Unni and Ottakam Rajesh. Sudeesh, who went absconding, was traced and murdered by the gang.

Besides, Sudeesh’s brother-in-law Shyam was also involved with the assailants as both had a rivalry over ganja trade. Sudeesh had also manhandled Shyam on the day when the latter tried to block him while hacking Vishnu and Akhil.

The police said the two gangs fought each other often in connection with ganja trade. The incident took place around 2.30pm on Saturday at Kalloor near Vengode. The suspects had attacked Sudeesh in the house of his relative.

Before the murder, they hurled bombs at the house and even threatened the family members. After hacking Sudeesh several times, the assailants chopped off the youth’s limb and flung it on the road. Sudeesh died while he was being taken to the medical college hospital. A CCTV visual showed Renjith trying to get rid of the weapons kept inside the autorickshaw. It is learnt that the accused had planned the crime at a bridge near Mangalapuram two days before committing the murder.