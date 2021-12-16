Thiruvananthapuram police arrest key accused in Pothencode murder case, one still at large

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have taken into custody the first and third accused in the murder of a youth at Pothencode on Saturday. The duo held are Sudheesh Unni and Shyam Kumar. The second accused, Rajesh aka Ottakam Rajesh, a gangster, is still on the run. All the 10 others who were involved in the crime have now been arrested.

Shyam Kumar's sister is the wife of the victim Sudeesh. Shyam Kumar and Sudeesh had some issues related to ganja sales, according to the police. Sudeesh had manhandled Shyam owing to this. After the murder, the duo had fled to Tamil Nadu and they were arrested upon their return.

Senior officers on Wednesday interrogated the arrested. The police hope the duo can share more information on the provocation and conspiracy behind the crime. Sudeesh, 35, who was murdered on Saturday, was also involved in several crimes. A case was registered against him at Mangalapuram police station after he hacked a youth near Mangalapuram last Monday.

He had been absconding since then. The murder took place around 2.30pm on Saturday at Kalloor near Vengode. The suspects had attacked Sudeesh inside a house where he had undertaken carpentry works. The attackers hurled country bombs at the house and threatened the family members before targeting Sudeesh. After hacking Sudeesh several times, the assailants chopped off the youth’s limb and flung it on the road. Sudeesh died while he was being taken to the medical college hospital.

According to the police, Sudheesh Unni participated in the crime to seek revenge against Sudeesh. He had earlier attacked Sudheesh Unni’s mother by hurling a country bomb. Five other accused in the case were arrested on Tuesday.