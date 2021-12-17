Constituency teams to monitor condition, progress of road work

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The public works department has decided to form monitoring teams in each constituency to ensure the standard of the roads and progress of work.

Addressing a press meet in Thiruvananthapuram, Public Works Minister PA Mohamed Riyas said the constituency monitoring teams will have officials such as superintending engineer, executive engineer and assistant executive engineer from all wings of PWD.

The teams will inspect the roads and other construction work in all 140 constituencies in the state, apart from reviewing the condition of roads and progress of work. The officer assigned with responsibility of construction in each constituency will have to inspect roads, bridges, buildings and rest houses in the area.

The system will allow the department to ensure effective implementation of PWD manual in every constituency, the minister said. This would enable the officer in charge to file reports in a time-bound manner.

Any delay or fault in construction can be rectified without much delay, the minister added.Three chief engineers would coordinate the functioning of the constituency monitoring teams and they would be given the charges of various districts.

The mechanism would also allow the department to know whether the work is progressing as planned. The system would also enable the officials to take forward work without any glitch. The system would come in place by January, 2022.

