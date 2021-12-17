STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Elderly-friendly public spaces

Three-storeyed buildings have been directed to get an elevator so older visitors don’t have to walk up the stairs.

Published: 17th December 2021 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Old People

For representational purposes

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: “Although seats are reserved for the elderly in public transport buses, they rarely benefit from it. Many young commuters are reluctant to stand up when they see an old person. Even the bus conductors ignore this. This makes it hard for the elderly to use public transport,” shares 73-year-old Thoppil Surendran, a resident of Nemom, Thiruvananthapuram.

“Even hospitals make us wait in long queues for an appointment. There should be better guidelines to manage these problems,” he said. Most government buildings are not elderly-friendly either. 

Three-storeyed buildings have been directed to get an elevator so older visitors don’t have to walk up the stairs. This is hardly followed, adds Surendran. 

The elderly in the state have been battling with freedom and fair treatment at their homes and in public places and their pleas often go unheard. Post offices, public transport, banks, government offices, hospitals, tourist destinations — none of these facilities take their requirements to consider. 

Sunil Ananthapadmanabhan, a resident of Kowdiar in the capital city, also shared the ordeal of boarding a bus from the city.

“It is extremely difficult for me to get on a bus. I am sure I am not the only one. Although the government has been proposing many elderly-friendly projects, only a few have materialised. Even the public toilets are not geriatric-friendly and lack railings for support,” he says. 

Mathew K V, president of Kerala Senior Citizens Forum, Wayanad, says the older population avoids using trains because they have to wait in long queues to get a ticket.

“Bus drivers dobn’t stop at bus stops, which is another problem. Young people can run towards the buses wherever they stop, but senior citizens cannot. It is high time that the authorities concerned make these small changes so that navigation becomes easier for senior citizens.”

The concessions for senior citizens while booking train tickets was also removed recently.  

“We have brought this issue to the notice of authorities, but no action has been taken so far. We are planning to stage a protest soon so that the concessions are restored immediately and the elderly get their rights,” said N Gopinathan Pillai, state president, Kerala Senior Citizens Forum.

Meanwhile, the Social Justice department officials opine that an array of schemes and projects are being implemented in the state to ensure an elderly-friendly environment.

“They are being provided physical aids and assisted living devices.  Second Innings Homes were established to improve their quality of life. A 24X7 elderly helpline was launched to cater to their needs. More projects are being planned to ensure the welfare of senior citizens in the state,” said an official.

Old-age ordeal

Lives of the elderly are not easy anymore, be it with their families or at old-age homes. With Covid and subsequent financial crisis worsening the situation, TNIE explores the hardships faced by senior citizens — homelessness, legal issues and availing of schemes to name but a few

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp