Elderly-friendly public spaces

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “Although seats are reserved for the elderly in public transport buses, they rarely benefit from it. Many young commuters are reluctant to stand up when they see an old person. Even the bus conductors ignore this. This makes it hard for the elderly to use public transport,” shares 73-year-old Thoppil Surendran, a resident of Nemom, Thiruvananthapuram.

“Even hospitals make us wait in long queues for an appointment. There should be better guidelines to manage these problems,” he said. Most government buildings are not elderly-friendly either.

Three-storeyed buildings have been directed to get an elevator so older visitors don’t have to walk up the stairs. This is hardly followed, adds Surendran.

The elderly in the state have been battling with freedom and fair treatment at their homes and in public places and their pleas often go unheard. Post offices, public transport, banks, government offices, hospitals, tourist destinations — none of these facilities take their requirements to consider.

Sunil Ananthapadmanabhan, a resident of Kowdiar in the capital city, also shared the ordeal of boarding a bus from the city.

“It is extremely difficult for me to get on a bus. I am sure I am not the only one. Although the government has been proposing many elderly-friendly projects, only a few have materialised. Even the public toilets are not geriatric-friendly and lack railings for support,” he says.

Mathew K V, president of Kerala Senior Citizens Forum, Wayanad, says the older population avoids using trains because they have to wait in long queues to get a ticket.

“Bus drivers dobn’t stop at bus stops, which is another problem. Young people can run towards the buses wherever they stop, but senior citizens cannot. It is high time that the authorities concerned make these small changes so that navigation becomes easier for senior citizens.”

The concessions for senior citizens while booking train tickets was also removed recently.

“We have brought this issue to the notice of authorities, but no action has been taken so far. We are planning to stage a protest soon so that the concessions are restored immediately and the elderly get their rights,” said N Gopinathan Pillai, state president, Kerala Senior Citizens Forum.

Meanwhile, the Social Justice department officials opine that an array of schemes and projects are being implemented in the state to ensure an elderly-friendly environment.

“They are being provided physical aids and assisted living devices. Second Innings Homes were established to improve their quality of life. A 24X7 elderly helpline was launched to cater to their needs. More projects are being planned to ensure the welfare of senior citizens in the state,” said an official.

Old-age ordeal

Lives of the elderly are not easy anymore, be it with their families or at old-age homes. With Covid and subsequent financial crisis worsening the situation, TNIE explores the hardships faced by senior citizens — homelessness, legal issues and availing of schemes to name but a few