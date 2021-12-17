STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Horticorp’s Thakkali Vandi to sell tomatoes at 50/kg

Launching the Thakkali Vandi, Agriculture Minister P Prasad told reporters that tomato will be sold at Rs 50 a kilo.

Published: 17th December 2021 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad chats with a boy after inaugurating the Thakkali Vandi in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad chats with a boy after inaugurating the Thakkali Vandi in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To reduce the burden on consumers from spiralling vegetable prices, the state agriculture department has launched Thakkali Vandi (tomato vehicle) which will bring tomatoes and other essential vegetables at reasonable price to people’s doorsteps.

Launching the Thakkali Vandi, Agriculture Minister P Prasad told reporters that tomato will be sold at Rs 50 a kilo. The government has launched 28 touring thakkali vandis under Horticorp. Two vehicles are allotted to each district. They will travel through the interiors of the districts from 7.30am to 7.30pm, he said.

More vehicles would be pressed into service in areas where there are no Horticorp outlets. At present, Horticorp has stocked 40 tonnes of vegetables to minimise the impact of rise in price of vegetables on people. The department has taken steps to procure another 170 tonnes of vegetables from the local market as part of its market intervention, the minister said.

The unfolding developments have once again stressed the need to attain self sufficiency in domestic vegetable production, said the minister. The agriculture department would launch a new campaign ‘njanum krishiyilekku’ from January next year in order to create awareness on the importance of farming among people, the minister said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thakkali Vandi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp