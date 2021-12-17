Horticorp’s Thakkali Vandi to sell tomatoes at 50/kg

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To reduce the burden on consumers from spiralling vegetable prices, the state agriculture department has launched Thakkali Vandi (tomato vehicle) which will bring tomatoes and other essential vegetables at reasonable price to people’s doorsteps.

Launching the Thakkali Vandi, Agriculture Minister P Prasad told reporters that tomato will be sold at Rs 50 a kilo. The government has launched 28 touring thakkali vandis under Horticorp. Two vehicles are allotted to each district. They will travel through the interiors of the districts from 7.30am to 7.30pm, he said.

More vehicles would be pressed into service in areas where there are no Horticorp outlets. At present, Horticorp has stocked 40 tonnes of vegetables to minimise the impact of rise in price of vegetables on people. The department has taken steps to procure another 170 tonnes of vegetables from the local market as part of its market intervention, the minister said.

The unfolding developments have once again stressed the need to attain self sufficiency in domestic vegetable production, said the minister. The agriculture department would launch a new campaign ‘njanum krishiyilekku’ from January next year in order to create awareness on the importance of farming among people, the minister said.