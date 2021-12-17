Season’s taste

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
According to an employee of the bakery, special Christmas delicacies were introduced at the beginning of December. 

Published: 17th December 2021 01:26 AM

By Arya U R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nicely cut cake pieces, pastries in various flavours, drool-worthy sweets and croissants have made their presence known from behind the glass cases of small and big bakeries across the city.

Announcing the arrival of Christmas, these bakeshops have lined up many varieties of sweets and special hampers. 

One of the popular bakery outlets in the city, Supreme Bakers, has released special Christmas-themed delicacies under the name, 12 Days of Christmas.

These will be available at their Supreme Gourmet shop in Kowdiar. Each day, the team releases new Christmas-themed sweets like chocolate tarts, fruit tarts, cake pops similar to muffins and French macarons decorated with sprinkles. 

“It is very challenging to come up with creative items during festive seasons. Christmas hampers are preferred by customers. Each hamper includes chocolates and non-alcoholic plum cakes. We do miss our little customers, mostly schoolchildren. We used to get orders for their school Christmas celebrations earlier,” he said. 

Vinu Balan, the district president of Bakery Association of Kerala, who also owns a bakery in Maruthankuzhy, said the festive season has bought a ray of hope to bakeries across the city. 

“Compared to last year, there is a 20% increase in business. Though those who used to book 2kg cakes now order 1kg ones. People are coming to buy sweets and cakes from us, unlike last year. What we miss are our school orders. I used to receive annual orders from three schools for their Christmas celebrations. This time, we haven’t received any inquiries yet,” said Vinu.

