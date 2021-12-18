7-unit management system for master plans of 41 PSUs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A project management system will be introduced to implement the master plans prepared as part of modernising 41 state public sector units (PSUs) in the state, said Industries Minister P Rajeeve. He told reporters here on Friday that the Public Sector Restructuring and Internal Audit Board (RIAB) was entrusted with the task of coordinating and monitoring the implementation of the master plans. RIAB will be reorganised to execute the implementation of the master plans.

There will be seven units in the project management system and they will make arrangements to implement the master plan in each PSU. Former Kerala Minerals and Materials Limited(KMML) managing director Roy Kurien was assigned the supervision and coordination of the seven units. The project management system will be based in Kochi. The master plans have been prepared by dividing 41 PSUs into seven categories with the aim of turning them into profit making units for which short, middle and long-term plans have been conceived for expansion and diversification of operations.

As many as 405 projects will be implemented as part of the modernisation of the units. Once the master plans of the PSUs are implemented, annual turnover of these units will increase to `17,538 crore from the present `3,300 crore, said the minister. Further, 5,500 new job opportunities will be created. The three-phase implementation of the master plans is expected to cost Rs 9,467.35 crore.