STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

7-unit management system for master plans of 41 PSUs

There will be seven units in the project management system and they will make arrangements to implement the master plan in each PSU.

Published: 18th December 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  A project management system will be introduced to implement the master plans prepared as part of modernising 41 state public sector units (PSUs) in the state, said Industries Minister P Rajeeve. He told reporters here on Friday that the Public Sector Restructuring and Internal Audit Board (RIAB) was entrusted with the task of coordinating and monitoring the implementation of the master plans.  RIAB will be reorganised to execute the implementation of the master plans.

There will be seven units in the project management system and they will make arrangements to implement the master plan in each PSU. Former Kerala Minerals and Materials Limited(KMML) managing director Roy Kurien was assigned the supervision and coordination of the seven units. The project management system will be based in Kochi. The master plans have been prepared by dividing 41 PSUs into seven categories with the aim of turning them into profit making units for which short, middle and long-term plans have been conceived for expansion and diversification of operations.

As many as 405 projects will be implemented as part of the modernisation of the units. Once the master plans of the PSUs are implemented, annual turnover of these units will increase to `17,538 crore from the present `3,300 crore, said the minister. Further, 5,500 new job opportunities will be created. The three-phase implementation of the master plans is expected to cost Rs 9,467.35 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp