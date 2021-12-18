STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Corruption: Thiruvananthapuram Corporation staffer suspended

The city corporation has suspended an employee who swindled money using a cancelled receipt. 

Published: 18th December 2021 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended

File Photo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :   The city corporation has suspended an employee who swindled money using a cancelled receipt. Mayor S Arya Rajendran issued an order in this regard on Friday. Kazhakoottam zonal office cashier-in-charge K S Anisil Kumar has been suspended from service after the corporation unearthed the irregularities committed by him.  

The fraud was detected during a special inspection conducted by the Municipal Accounts Division on the instructions of the Mayor following information received by her. Examination of the documents of 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 related to cutting of tarred roads to lay pipelines revealed that he had taken a copy of the receipt containing the amount of fee for tar cutting in 2019-20 and submitted it to the engineering department for permission and then cancelled the original receipt.  Four such receipts have been found. It has been found that `28,171 was swindled using four receipts. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp