Corruption: Thiruvananthapuram Corporation staffer suspended

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The city corporation has suspended an employee who swindled money using a cancelled receipt. Mayor S Arya Rajendran issued an order in this regard on Friday. Kazhakoottam zonal office cashier-in-charge K S Anisil Kumar has been suspended from service after the corporation unearthed the irregularities committed by him.

The fraud was detected during a special inspection conducted by the Municipal Accounts Division on the instructions of the Mayor following information received by her. Examination of the documents of 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 related to cutting of tarred roads to lay pipelines revealed that he had taken a copy of the receipt containing the amount of fee for tar cutting in 2019-20 and submitted it to the engineering department for permission and then cancelled the original receipt. Four such receipts have been found. It has been found that `28,171 was swindled using four receipts.