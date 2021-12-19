Cyber fraud: 3 Rajasthan natives held for swindling money from students

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city cyber police have arrested three Rajasthan natives who swindled money from students in the city. Ashok Pattidar, Nilesh Pattidar and Vallabh Pattidar were arrested from Rajasthan, based on a complaint lodged by a student in Thiruvananthapuram. According to police, the student lost Rs 10 lakh after falling into the obscene trap of the gang.

The gang started duping the students by sending pop-up messages, having a link, to the laptops and mobile phones of male students who were attending online classes. The students, who fell into their trap, started chatting with them after clicking on the link. The group also sent pornographic images of women and girls to the students after befriending them.

After a few days, they called students saying they were from the Cyber Cell and threatened to leak entire details to the media if they would not send money. It is learnt many students lost money to the gang. A team of city cyber police who went to Rajasthan tracked down the accused with the help of Jodhpur commissioner Josemon, who is a Keralite.