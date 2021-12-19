Kerala: Corporation to approach state government for ousting graft-tainted staff

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The corporation will recommend the state government to dismiss all the employees who have been found guilty of corruption. A decision in this regard was taken in the council meeting on Saturday. The governing council said the recommendation to remove tainted staff from service will be made soon. All council members, regardless of party affiliation, welcomed the move.

Meanwhile, the council witnessed a heated argument over the suspension of K Anisil Kumar, a cashier of the Kazhakootam zonal office, for swindling money using a cancelled receipt. The fraud was detected during a special inspection by the municipal accounts division on the instruction of Mayor S Arya Rajendran, who had received a tip-off about it.

The mayor said she would lodge a complaint with the police seeking to take further action against Anisil.

The BJP alleged that the issue pertaining to tax evasion in four zones of the corporation was not taken up for discussion in the council on Saturday. Meanwhile, welfare standing committee chairman S Salim accused a section of the media of favouring the BJP in the news reports about the revenue scam controversy.

He alleged that some media outlets had deliberately supported the BJP’s protest. He added that these media houses were once flattering the Congress. Following the allegations, BJP councillors Thirumala Anil and M R Gopan, UDF members P Padmakumar and Mary Pushpam lashed out at Salim.

However, the mayor intervened and dismissed the allegations raised by Salim. The mayor said the media has always been reporting the corporation’s news with all honesty.

Clinus Rosario sworn in

Clinus Rosario, who won the by-election held at Vettukad ward, was sworn in councillor on Saturday. Mayor Arya Rajendran administered the oath of office to Clinus. Former mayor K Chandrika, MLA V K Prashanth, Anavoor Nagappan and other council members congratulated him.