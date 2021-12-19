STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
West Bengal native dupes retired Central government official of Rs 28 lakh

The city cybercrime police arrested a 29-year-old West Bengal native who defrauded a retired Central government official of Rs 28 lakh.

Published: 19th December 2021 04:55 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city cybercrime police arrested a 29-year-old West Bengal native who defrauded a retired Central government official of Rs 28 lakh. According to police, Shankar Dali, who hails from Paraganas, befriended the retired official who is a resident of Peroorkada on WhatsApp. 

The accused told the senior citizesn that he wanted to start a business and was expecting to receive $ 2.2 crore (equivalent to Rs 16 crore), of which 40 per cent would be given as commission to the retired official.

He then informed the retired official that the parcel containing the cash was stuck in Delhi airport, and would only be released by Customs officials after paying Customs duty and GST. Based on the request, the man transferred Rs 27, 34,000 to various bank accounts. Police arrested the accused from Parnasree in Kolkata.

